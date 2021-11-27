SF Capital (SFCP) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $109,022.29 and $97.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00064836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00103373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.41 or 0.07421536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,799.05 or 1.00482326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

