SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.52% of SG Blocks worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGBX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SG Blocks by 85.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SG Blocks during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SG Blocks during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SG Blocks during the first quarter worth about $363,000. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SGBX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -4.96. SG Blocks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 23.07%.

SG Blocks Profile

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX).

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.