Shadows Market Cap Achieves $6.46 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Shadows has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $307,008.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00233225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00087892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

