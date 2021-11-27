Sharder (SS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Sharder coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sharder has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $62,781.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sharder Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

