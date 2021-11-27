Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.163 dividend. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

