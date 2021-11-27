Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $23.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $460.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

