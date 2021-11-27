Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.5% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $666.91 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.13 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.21 and its 200 day moving average is $533.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

