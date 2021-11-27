Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Waters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Waters by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $338.43 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $225.82 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.38.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

