Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 29.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $233,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 99.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

