Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 2,200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

