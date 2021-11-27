Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 97.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $649.55 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 595.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.