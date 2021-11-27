Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.56. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

