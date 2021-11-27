Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,324 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 290.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.