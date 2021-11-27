Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 3,192 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.