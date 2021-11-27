Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 404 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,636,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $298.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

