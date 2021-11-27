ShipChain (SHIP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $91.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $735,475.54 and approximately $91.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 18% against the dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00231945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.