Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Cut by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 9.8% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Shopify by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify stock opened at $1,576.70 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,477.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,441.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

