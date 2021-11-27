Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Decreases By 82.2%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $23.45. 5,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.