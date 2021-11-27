Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Declines By 87.5%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANPDY. KGI Securities lowered ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANPDY stock traded down $13.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.49. 604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.62 and a 200-day moving average of $496.31. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $615.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $3.439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.