Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Increases By 772.9%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,300 shares, an increase of 772.9% from the October 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $4,865,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 32.4% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,984,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 485,145 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $11,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 52,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,394. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

