Short Interest in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Grows By 1,463.6%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 1,463.6% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 2,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,049. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

