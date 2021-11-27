Short Interest in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Decreases By 90.1%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the October 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BCAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,345. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

