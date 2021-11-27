Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Expands By 800.0%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTMF remained flat at $$6.11 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. Catena Media has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. It business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

