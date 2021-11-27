Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Declines By 84.9%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the October 31st total of 431,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 11.6% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after buying an additional 262,839 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth $18,455,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth $12,145,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 39.8% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 480,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 136,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at $3,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVII traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 16,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,970. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

