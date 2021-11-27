Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Decreases By 89.5%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY remained flat at $$82.10 during midday trading on Friday. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.9535 dividend. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHEOY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

