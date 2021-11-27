Short Interest in CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Increases By 5,027.3%

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 5,027.3% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CV stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,575. CV has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get CV alerts:

CV Company Profile

CV Holdings, Inc is a specialty finance company with ownership in finance platforms across multiple businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. It operates through the subsidiaries Centra Funding LLC and CV Capital Funding LLC. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.