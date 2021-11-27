Short Interest in CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Increases By 5,027.3%

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 5,027.3% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
CV stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,575. CV has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
CV Company Profile
