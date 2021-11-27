Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Expands By 546.2%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 546.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:DEX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,253. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0652 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
