Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Expands By 546.2%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 546.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:DEX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,253. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0652 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEX. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,007,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 97.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

