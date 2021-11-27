Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Rises By 1,818.6%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, an increase of 1,818.6% from the October 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,547.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTNOF remained flat at $$1.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Dno Asa has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

