Short Interest in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Increases By 1,469.8%

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 1,469.8% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,667 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,885. The company has a market cap of $130.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80. Dover Motorsports has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 24.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Dover Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

