Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Drops By 95.1%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ERES traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,660. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 798,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,657,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 778,593 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.