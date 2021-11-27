Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Rises By 2,150.0%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 2,150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 9,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,153. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

