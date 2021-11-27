Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declines By 84.5%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 8,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,606. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.