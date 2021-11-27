Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Increases By 818.8%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 818.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENZN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. 2,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,661. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 117.79%.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

