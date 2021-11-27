Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Rises By 747.1%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 747.1% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FID traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 2,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,110. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

