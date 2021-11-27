Short Interest in Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Increases By 551.6%

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 551.6% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNBT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 357,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. Generex Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -2.90.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

