Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Expands By 600.0%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Greenbriar Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 3,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,691. Greenbriar Capital has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.
About Greenbriar Capital
