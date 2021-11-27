Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Rises By 2,400.0%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,073,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GrowLife stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 752,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,464. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
GrowLife Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.