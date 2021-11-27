Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Rises By 2,400.0%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,073,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GrowLife stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 752,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,464. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

