Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Declines By 84.9%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the October 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAVLF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 46,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. HAVN Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.