Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Rises By 6,260.0%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 6,260.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Healthier Choices Management stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 341,333,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,270,625. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 16.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Healthier Choices Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Healthier Choices Management alerts:

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company, which focuses on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Vapor. The Grocery segment offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins & supplements, packaged groceries, meat & seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Healthier Choices Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthier Choices Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.