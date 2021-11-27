Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Drops By 87.6%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the October 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,944. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

