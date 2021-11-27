Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Drops By 87.6%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the October 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,944. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
