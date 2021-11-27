Short Interest in Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Rises By 1,633.3%

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGGF traded down 0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 3.38. The company had a trading volume of 259,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,637. Imperium Group Global has a twelve month low of 0.95 and a twelve month high of 4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 1.97.

Imperium Group Global Company Profile

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

