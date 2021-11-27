Short Interest in International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Increases By 2,400.0%

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ISCO remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.73. International Stem Cell has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

