Short Interest in MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Decreases By 92.8%

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MDWK remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. MDwerks has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
MDwerks Company Profile
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for MDwerks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDwerks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.