Short Interest in MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Decreases By 92.8%

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MDWK remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. MDwerks has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Get MDwerks alerts:

MDwerks Company Profile

MDWerks, Inc engages in the sale of products and services to the health care industry. It sells and leases digital pen technology which captures handwriting for later transfer to a personal computer. The firm’s products are used by doctors, clinics, hospital, home health care, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers and their vendors.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for MDwerks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDwerks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.