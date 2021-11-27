Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Increases By 3,215.0%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, an increase of 3,215.0% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.7 days.
Mirvac Group stock remained flat at $$2.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Mirvac Group has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.