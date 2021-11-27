Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Increases By 3,215.0%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, an increase of 3,215.0% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.7 days.

Mirvac Group stock remained flat at $$2.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Mirvac Group has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.