Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Declines By 83.3%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Perpetual Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

PMGYF remained flat at $$0.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Perpetual Energy has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

