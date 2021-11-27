Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Expands By 700.0%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PEYE remained flat at $$2.21 on Friday. Precision Optics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $36.95 million, a PE ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.