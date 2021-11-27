Short Interest in ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) Expands By 3,630.0%

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 3,630.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ProPhotonix stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 39,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. ProPhotonix has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of illumination systems. It operates through the following segments: Light Emitting Diode Systems (LED’s) and Laser and Diodes. The LED’s segment designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets.

