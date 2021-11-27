Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Decreases By 97.4%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMYHY remained flat at $$13.86 during trading hours on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a $0.2792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

