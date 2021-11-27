Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Increases By 2,766.7%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 2,766.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Rubicon Organics from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

ROMJF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Rubicon Organics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

