Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Expands By 600.0%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
SBFFY stock remained flat at $$15.65 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
