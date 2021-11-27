Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Expands By 600.0%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

SBFFY stock remained flat at $$15.65 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

